Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $123,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

In related news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Shares of AFRM opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.04. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

