Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys New Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $106.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average is $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,316 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.