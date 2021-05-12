Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.83% from the company’s current price.

FLUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of FLUX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. 3,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,296. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $97.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Analysts predict that Flux Power will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $2,459,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flux Power by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 628,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 469,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth about $3,315,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

