Flux Power (FLUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Flux Power to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flux Power stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

FLUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

