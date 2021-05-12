Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Fluent alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FLNT opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.21 million, a P/E ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fluent by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluent (FLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.