Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.95.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $5,460,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $614,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

