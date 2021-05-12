Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FND. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.95.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $76,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

