Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.340-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 1.600-1.750 EPS.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.04. 277,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. Flex has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

