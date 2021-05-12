FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.140-12.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $308.07.

Shares of FLT opened at $277.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.57 and a 200-day moving average of $270.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

