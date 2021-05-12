FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Community Capital Management Inc.

Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6,426.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,830,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

FLT stock traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.15. 5,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,730. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.42. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.60 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

