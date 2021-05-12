Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $165.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.10. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $177.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.