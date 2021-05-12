Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 6,859 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

