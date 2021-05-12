Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 3,405 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 113.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $18,924,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $11,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,771,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $197.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

