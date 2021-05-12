Fission Uranium’s (FCU) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FCU. Eight Capital cut their price target on Fission Uranium from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.
Shares of TSE FCU traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,614. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$357.61 million and a PE ratio of -33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 36.74 and a quick ratio of 36.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45.
Fission Uranium Company Profile
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.
