Fission Uranium’s (FCU) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FCU. Eight Capital cut their price target on Fission Uranium from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of TSE FCU traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,614. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$357.61 million and a PE ratio of -33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 36.74 and a quick ratio of 36.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

