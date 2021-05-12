Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 1,425 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

OTIS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.37. 9,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,618. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

