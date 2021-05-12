Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 1,075 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 0.6% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 488,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,289,000 after acquiring an additional 30,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo stock traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.43. 7,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,109. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $184.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

