Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 101 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.86. 9,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.11 and a 52 week high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.19.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.