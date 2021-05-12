Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,520 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,587. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $87.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

