First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Stake Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 309,266 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 62,277 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXO opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35.

