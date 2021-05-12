First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. Research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 282.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

