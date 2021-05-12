First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $65.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $66.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

