Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $18.80

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Firo has a market cap of $222.77 million and approximately $35.99 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded up 43.1% against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.80 or 0.00033507 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,850,938 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

