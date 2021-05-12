Finning International’s (FTT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

Finning International stock opened at C$33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$16.60 and a 1-year high of C$35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.08.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$895,767.54. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,667 shares of company stock valued at $249,076.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

