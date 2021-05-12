Financial Comparison: Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Equity and CONMED’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $114.18 million 0.12 -$4.63 million N/A N/A CONMED $955.10 million 4.31 $28.62 million $2.64 53.61

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Star Equity and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 1 2 0 2.67

CONMED has a consensus target price of $117.33, suggesting a potential downside of 17.10%. Given CONMED’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CONMED is more favorable than Star Equity.

Volatility & Risk

Star Equity has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity -5.32% -3.75% -0.85% CONMED 0.04% 9.48% 3.75%

Summary

CONMED beats Star Equity on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions. It also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; and manages and finances real estate assets and investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

