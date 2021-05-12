Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48.

