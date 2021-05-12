Fiduciary Group LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,274 shares of company stock worth $45,106,551. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

CVS stock opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $87.18. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

