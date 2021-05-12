FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS.

FibroGen stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,481. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

