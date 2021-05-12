Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 38,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 566,975 shares.The stock last traded at $21.59 and had previously closed at $21.78.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

FOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Ferro currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -361.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

