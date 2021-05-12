Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. 438,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,975. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gabelli cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ferro has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

