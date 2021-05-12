FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Michael C. Lenz Sells 4,700 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $305.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in FedEx by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 65,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

