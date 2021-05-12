Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Acquired by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Fastly comprises about 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 129.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fastly by 18.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 19.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Fastly by 9.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $741,700.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 270,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,522,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,873 shares of company stock valued at $26,495,940. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

FSLY traded down $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,741. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

