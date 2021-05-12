Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,764,422 shares of company stock valued at $518,500,961. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,512,488. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $851.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.