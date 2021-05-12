Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $9,287,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Facebook stock traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.14. The company had a trading volume of 507,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,512,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.10 and a 200-day moving average of $279.46. The firm has a market cap of $851.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $21,800,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,764,422 shares of company stock valued at $518,500,961 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

