Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $21,800,120.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total value of $22,194,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total value of $20,618,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $20,402,040.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $20,797,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00.

Facebook stock opened at $306.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.46. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $869.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.