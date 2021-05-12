Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202,464 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.16. 441,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,941,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

