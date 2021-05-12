Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will post sales of $266.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.26 million and the lowest is $263.90 million. Extreme Networks reported sales of $215.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year sales of $997.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $995.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,487,750. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,037. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Earnings History and Estimates for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

