Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.67% from the company’s previous close.

EXPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $28.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

EXPD stock opened at $117.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.29. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $121.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

