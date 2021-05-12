ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.11

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.11 and last traded at $98.34, with a volume of 574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average is $86.10.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,912. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

