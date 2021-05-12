Exeedme (XED) Price Reaches $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $34.55 million and $560,238.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00072749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.64 or 0.00538579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.48 or 0.00253458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $645.05 or 0.01224812 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.69 or 0.00975397 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,074,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

