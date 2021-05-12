Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.90 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.24 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.68 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.22.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.