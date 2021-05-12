Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 120.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 286.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

PRAH stock opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.86 and a 1 year high of $173.13. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.49 and a 200 day moving average of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

