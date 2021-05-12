Exane Derivatives Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $706.17.

CHTR stock opened at $685.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $644.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.23. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $704.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

