Exane Derivatives Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

