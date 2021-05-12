Exane Derivatives Invests $144,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $77.17.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

