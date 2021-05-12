Exane Derivatives Has $190,000 Stock Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,513,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGM. Chardan Capital increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.