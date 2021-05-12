Exane Derivatives Has $177,000 Stake in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

Posted by on May 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives owned 0.14% of Procure Space ETF worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFO. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Procure Space ETF stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. Procure Space ETF has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Space ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Space ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.