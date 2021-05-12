Exane Derivatives Has $177,000 Stake in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives owned 0.14% of Procure Space ETF worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFO. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Procure Space ETF stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. Procure Space ETF has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

