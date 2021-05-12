Exane Derivatives Boosts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 475,300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Snap were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,889,780.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,473,025 shares of company stock valued at $88,297,707 in the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

