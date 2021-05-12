Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $168.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Securities from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

