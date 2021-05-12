Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 190.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Mariner LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS stock opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.38. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

