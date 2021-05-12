Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Cowen raised their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Evolent Health stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

